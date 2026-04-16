Public tip nets $1 million: FBI "Top Ten" fugitive caught within 24 hours - VIDEO

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A woman on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list with ties to Georgia was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the agency announced she was added to the list.

KaShawn Nicola Roper was arrested in High Springs, Florida, around 10:30 a.m., according to the FBI, News.Az reports, citing Atlanta News First.

The arrest was made by the High Springs Police Department, with help from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, based on tips authorities received after Tuesday’s announcement, the FBI said.

Roper was wanted for allegedly firing multiple shots at a car in Kansas City, Missouri, in August 2020. Two women were shot in the incident, and one of them died.

Roper faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.While Roper was born in Kansas and lived in Kansas City, she has ties to several other states, including Georgia, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado and South Dakota, the FBI said.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Roper, who was considered armed and dangerous.

News.Az