Teenager arrested in Fort Pierce for Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

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The Fort Pierce Police Department has arrested a teenager connected to a series of armed robberies arranged through Facebook Marketplace.

The department says that on Wednesday morning, officers arrested a juvenile allegedly connected to multiple armed robberies that occurred over the past three months during in-person marketplace exchanges, News.Az reports, citing CBS Austin.

FPPD says that through victim cooperation, input from community members, and collaboration with local agency partners, investigators developed critical leads that enabled officers and detectives to identify the suspect and take the juvenile into custody.

The juvenile was charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm, larceny, petit theft of merchandise, possession of a firearm by a juvenile found delinquent, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Fort Pierce residents are advised to take precautions when conducting online transactions, including meeting in well-lit public locations, avoiding secluded areas, and using designated safe exchange zones when available.

News.Az