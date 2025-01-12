Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg has temporarily halted operations due to adverse weather conditions
Photo: AirLive
Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, has been temporarily closed due to adverse weather, according to a statement from the airport's press office on Telegram, News.Az reports.
"Pulkovo Airport is operating under adverse meteorological conditions," the statement reads. "The airport has suspended receiving and dispatching all aircraft in order to clear the runway of snow."
The statement added that the airport is expected to resume its operations shortly after 9:15 a.m. local time (6:15 a.m. GMT).
