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BYD has shared updated figures for its flash charging business, reporting that as of May 6, it has established 5,924 flash charging stations across 311 cities, and the flash charging app has been downloaded over 1 million times.

Between March 6 and May 6, the cumulative charging volume at these stations exceeded 21 million kWh.These figures signal that BYD's "Flash Charging China" strategy is moving from concept to large-scale deployment, News.Az reports, citing Gasgoo.

Both the expansion pace of its energy replenishment network and user adoption have entered a new phase.

Construction of the flash charging network is accelerating. In the week spanning April 30 to May 6 alone, BYD added 209 new stations—an average of roughly 30 per day. This rapid expansion is driven by actual user feedback on the service.

For Denza owners, the rollout of flash charging services directly translates to an optimized replenishment experience. BYD's technology focuses on efficiency, shortening wait times to alleviate range anxiety and allowing drivers to spend more time on the road rather than at the plug. Currently, the network covers the vast majority of Chinese cities, with its layout continuing to densify to provide reliable support for cross-city travel.

Industry analysts view BYD's rapid expansion as a classic example of new-energy automakers building their own charging ecosystems. Unlike models reliant on third-party public chargers, self-built stations allow automakers to achieve deep synergy between technology, operations, and customer service, delivering a more stable and efficient charging experience.

To date, BYD's flash charging stations cover 311 cities nationwide. The simultaneous growth in station count and user base provides the data foundation needed for future service enhancements and network refinement.

News.Az