'Pulp Fiction' actor Peter Greene died

Actor Peter Greene, who specialized in playing villains like the sadistic security guard Zed in "Pulp Fiction," died after he accidentally shot himself in the armpit, the New York City medical examiner said Wednesday.

The determination was released two months after Greene, 60, was found dead Dec. 12 in his apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

"Cause of death: Gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery," it said. The death was determined to be an accident.

The ME's office did not provide any other details.

Greene carved out a career playing foul fiends, including Dorian in the Jim Carrey movie “The Mask,” which, like "Pulp Fiction," also came out in 1994.

Greene also had a starring role in the 1993 film “Clean, Shaven,” in which he played a man with schizophrenia who is suspected in a murder and who, at times, self-mutilates. And he played memorable parts in movies like “The Usual Suspects” and “Training Day,” among others.

