Tragic shooting at Old Dominion University: 2 critically injured, gunman dead

A gunman is dead, and two people are critically injured following a shooting Thursday morning at Old Dominion University.

The shooter opened fire at approximately 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, the Norfolk, Virginia, university said in an emergency alert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two people who were injured have not been identified. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition, a hospital spokesperson said.

The school sent out an urgent alert at 10:48 a.m. about an active threat in the building. At 11:30 a.m., the school described the incident as an “active shooter situation” and said the shooter had been “neutralized.”

The university did not provide further details, and the gunman's identity has not been revealed.

The school said there is no longer a threat on campus, but asked people to avoid the area. Classes were canceled on the main campus for the remainder of the day.

Norfolk Police and the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she was closely monitoring the situation.

“I have spoken with university leadership. My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk,” she said in a post on X.

News.Az