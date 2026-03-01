At least 3 dead, 14 injured in Texas shooting - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities announced that three people were killed and 14 others wounded during a shooting at a bar in the US city of Austin, Texas, early Sunday.

Speaking at an early morning press conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said police received reports of a "male shooting at Buford's" Backyard Beer Garden, a popular bar in the city's entertainment district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

When police arrived at the scene, Davis said they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect."

A motive was not immediately clear.

Austin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene. A further 14 injured were taken to local hospitals.

Of the injured, Luckritz said three were in critical condition.

"We received a call at 1:39 a.m. local time (0739 GMT) and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients," Luckritz added.

Police say they maintain a large presence in the party neighborhood and were able to quickly dispatch officers to the scene as bars in the area were closing.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response, saying, "I am very thankful for the speed with which our public safety officials responded to this. I don't think there's any question that it saved lives."

News.Az