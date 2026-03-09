Pennsylvania state trooper fatally shot during traffic stop

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed Sunday night during a traffic stop in Chester County, authorities said. Governor Josh Shapiro called the death “a tragic loss of one of our finest.”

State Police Corporal Tim O’Connor was killed in the line of duty. Detectives from the state police and Chester County are conducting a joint investigation into the shooting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shapiro visited Paoli Hospital Sunday night with O’Connor’s wife, Casey, and his parents. “My heart breaks for Tim and Casey’s young daughter and their entire family,” the governor said.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about the dangers law enforcement officers face while performing routine duties.

