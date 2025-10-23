Putin aide accuses Trump of choosing the ‘path of war’ with oil sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that the country would no longer need to concern itself with "meaningless" peace talks with President Trump, following the Treasury Department's announcement of sanctions on two Russian oil companies the previous day.

“The USA is our adversary, and their talkative ‘peacemaker’ has now fully taken the path of war against Russia…,” Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Of course, people will say that he could not do otherwise, that he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main point: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with a mad Europe,” he added.

Trump recently canceled a proposed face-to-face meting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, alleging that the timing did not “feel right” to him. The two met in August during an Alaska summit that spurred hope for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

However, the Kremlin has steadily increased the lethality of its strikes, with frequent blows to neighborhoods and Ukraine’s energy structures.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have led ceasefire negotiations for months, but little headway has been made.

“We would like to see them just take the line that has been formed over quite a long period of time and just go home,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

However, in lieu of successful peace talks, sanctions were placed on Russia’s two biggest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Co. (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil).

