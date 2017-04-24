Putin and Erdogan may discuss contract on S-400 missile systems

Putin and Erdogan may discuss contract on S-400 missile systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to discuss a contract on buying S-400 missile systems in Sochi on May 3, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik said.

"I suppose after Erdogan’s talks with Putin a joint decision will be made on further steps for purchasing Russia’s missile system," the Anadolu Agency cited Isik as saying.

The minister noted that more information on the contract and implementation of some projects will be provided later.

News.Az

News.Az