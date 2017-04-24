Yandex metrika counter

Putin and Erdogan may discuss contract on S-400 missile systems

  • World
  • Share
Putin and Erdogan may discuss contract on S-400 missile systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to discuss a contract on buying S-400 missile systems in Sochi on May 3, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik said.

"I suppose after Erdogan’s talks with Putin a joint decision will be made on further steps for purchasing Russia’s missile system," the Anadolu Agency cited Isik as saying.

The minister noted that more information on the contract and implementation of some projects will be provided later. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      