Putin and Lukashenko discuss results of negotiations with Wagner

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko had a phone call to discuss "the results of negotiations" with Wagner private military company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the Belarusian presidential press service, News.az reports.

"The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail about the results of negotiations with the leadership of PMC [private military company] Wagner," the press service said in a statement Saturday. "The President of Russia supported and thanked the Belarusian colleague for the work done."

Prigozhin announced Saturday he was turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow, saying only that the move was in accordance with an unspecified plan and intended to avoid Russian bloodshed.

The Belarusian government claimed Lukashenko brokered a deal with Prigozhin, without providing specifics.

