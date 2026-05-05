Putin bans mobile phones in Kremlin

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed strict new security measures at the Kremlin, including a ban on mobile phones for staff working in close proximity to him, amid growing fears of a coup attempt or assassination, according to a European intelligence dossier.

All visitors to the Kremlin are now subject to two layers of screening, while personnel in Putin’s immediate circle are prohibited from using any devices with internet access. They are also required to use transport arranged exclusively by the Federal Protective Service of Russia, which is responsible for protecting senior officials, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Surveillance has reportedly been expanded beyond official premises, with monitoring systems installed in the homes of cooks, bodyguards and photographers linked to the president. The document suggests Putin is particularly concerned about the potential use of drones in an attack originating from within Russia’s political elite.

The report surfaced as Moscow faced one of the deepest drone strikes since the start of the conflict. A large-scale attack targeted several regions, hitting a high-rise residential complex in an upscale district just a few miles from the Kremlin and close to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Images showed significant structural damage to the upper floors of the building, while emergency crews worked through debris inside burned-out apartments. The strike marked the closest incident to the heart of Russian power since a drone attack caused smoke above the Kremlin three years ago.

The breach has raised questions about the effectiveness of Moscow’s layered air defense system, which includes S-400 and S-300 missile systems, supported by Pantsir-S1 units and electronic warfare capabilities.

News.Az