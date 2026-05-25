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Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

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Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has addressed a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports, citing APA.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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