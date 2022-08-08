Russian and Armenian leaders held a phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation, said the Kremlin Press Service, News.az reports.

It was reported that the phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

Russian and Armenian leaders discussed the situation in Karabakh, as well as issues of ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

In this context, the parties confirmed the importance of implementing the tripartite statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

