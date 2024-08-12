Putin orders to heighten security measures at strategic facilities in Zaporozhye Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security measures at all facilities of the strategic importance in the Zaporozhye Region, including at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), have been heightened following a relevant order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS .

"During my meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president clearly pointed out to the need to raise awareness and pay close attention regarding all regional facilities of the strategic importance, including the nuclear power plant," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel."Numerous decisions were made that allow us today to work safely in the Zaporozhye Region and to timely eliminate all difficulties that are posed by our enemy," he added.Balitsky also said that there was no threat posed by the fire at the ZNPP to residents of the Zaporozhye Region, particularly in the city of Energodar."I have received numerous calls, messages from residents of the Zaporozhye Region who were concerned about the fire at the ZNPP. I want to assure everyone that there is no danger for Energodar and the whole region as well," he added.

News.Az