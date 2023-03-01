Putin says he is preparing for meeting with Xi and Chinese delegation in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he is readying for an upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow, according to the Kremlin, News.az reports citing CNN.

Putin said he plans to meet with his counterpart and the Chinese delegation about a Moscow metro line during their visit to the Russian capital. A Russian division of a Chinese construction enterprise, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), was involved in building a section of the metro line, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"I plan to meet with the President of China, and if the agenda permits, we will be happy to show it to our guests. At least, I think that members of the delegation should be able to see it," Putin said during the opening ceremony for the Big Circle Line, according to a transcript from the Kremlin. Putin attended the ceremony virtually.

