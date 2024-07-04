Putin says too early to talk about common Russia-Belarus parliament or currency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it premature to talk about a common parliament or currency of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, News.az reports, citing TASS.

"Is there the need now to move to creation of the common parliament, as originally stated? This is a question of time. I agree (with President of Belarus] Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] that our relations in the economic sphere should be thoroughly strengthened. The same also pertains to finance and the common currency. Nobody says in general that this is impossible or this should not be or need not be done. We should be up to that economically," the president told reporters after the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.The Union State of Russia and Belarus is developing proactively, Putin stressed."We keep in mind all the goals and tasks set in original documents but we, strictly speaking, follow this path. We simply decided and President of Belarus [Alexander Lukashenko] believes and I support him [in this regard] that issues of economic, rather than political, nature should be resolved before everything else at the initial stage," the Russian leader added.

