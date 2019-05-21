Putin, Trump may discuss European energy security at G20 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may discuss European energy security at the G20 summit in Japan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that no final agreement on a bilateral meeting had been reached yet, TASS reports.

"If such a meeting takes place… European energy security may certainly be touched upon," he said, when asked if Putin and Trump would discuss US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.Peskov pointed out that "there is yet no information whether Putin and Trump will discuss anything at all at the G20 summit in Japan because although an intent was announced publicly, no specific steps have been taken to arrange such a meeting."

Putin said earlier that Russia was ready to build dialogue with the United States. According to the Russian president, the G20 summit, scheduled to be held in Japan’s Osaka in late June, can provide an appropriate platform for that.

