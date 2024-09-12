Putin warns of direct Western conflict with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is permitted to use long-range Western missiles against targets in Russia, it would signify direct involvement of NATO countries in the conflict, Vladimir Putin stated on September 12, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

Western long-range precision weapons can only be used with intelligence data from Nato satellites and flight assignments entered by Nato military personnel, he claimed.“Therefore, we are not talking about allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. We are talking about making a decision about whether NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not,” Mr Putin said.He added that the decision would change “the very nature of the conflict”.“This will mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries are fighting against Russia.”

News.Az