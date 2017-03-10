Putin: "We view Turkey as our key partner"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President said that Turkey had completed the process of normalization of relations with Russia during his meeting with Vladimir Putin, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

"We managed to overcome provocative actions and all issues. Much work was done to normalize our relations. We think that there is a noticeable shift in our relations. I think that we completely the process of normalization as a result of our meeting today," Erdogan said after the meeting,



According to the Turkish president, the talks in Moscow earlier in the day confirmed the intention to intensify cooperation.



"Even if we do not agree on all issues, we keep all channels of communications open, as a result of the establishment of mutual trust we shall continue strengthening cooperation," Erdogan said.



Turkish president also said that he hopes that Russia will remove all economic sanctions against Turkey.



"We can also improve trade by providing payments in our national currencies," Erdogan told reporters.



Erdogan said the normalization process between Ankara and Moscow, which started late last summer, was over.

News.Az

