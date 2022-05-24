Quad leaders reaffirm commitment to continuing economic, security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) member states are committed to continuing close economic and security cooperation, and jointly working to tackle climate change issues, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He delivered the remarks at a press conference following the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Japanese premier said the summit focused on security, defense and space issues.

“The Indo-Pacific region is often affected by natural disasters, and many countries in the region are sensitive to climate change,” Kishida said. “As for space, the parties also agreed to transfer satellite data collected by the four countries to other countries in the region.”

Speaking at the press conference, the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered to hold the next Quad summit in his country.

