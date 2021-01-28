Qualifying draw for 2023 European U-21 Championship unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The qualifying draw for the 2023 European U-21 Championship was held Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The group stage games will be played between March 2021 and June 2022, while co-hosts Georgia and Romania qualify directly for the final tournament.

A total of 53 nations will compete for 14 places alongside the final tournament host countries.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up will directly move to the final tournament, whereas the other eight runners-up will playoff for the last four tickets in September 2022.

Under-21 EURO qualifying draw

Group A: Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group B: Germany, Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Group C: Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group F: Italy, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

Group H: France, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan.

