Queen Elizabeth not to attend COP26 climate change summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow following medical advice to rest, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.

She resumed public engagements on Tuesday by meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace said she "regretfully" decided not to attend a reception at the summit.

But the palace said she would deliver her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead.

The Queen was due to travel to Scotland as part of a string of COP26 engagements by senior members of the Royal Family including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge between 1-5 November.

The other royals will still attend the summit.

News.Az