American Music Awards return with star-studded show: Everything you need to know

American Music Awards return with star-studded show: Everything you need to know

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The American Music Awards are back just in time to kick off the summer.

The 52nd Annual American Music Awards will celebrate some of the biggest names in music and will feature live performances, celebrity presenters and more, News.Az reports, citing People.

The AMAs, known as the largest awards show voted on exclusively by fans, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Here is everything fans need to know about this year’s American Music Awards.

Who is hosting the 2026 American Music Awards?

Queen Latifah will serve as this year's host, returning more than three decades after she co-hosted the event in 1995. She also performed at the 2008 AMAs alongside Alicia Keys and opera singer Kathleen Battle, singing "Superwoman."

"I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year," the Grammy Awards winner, 56, said in a statement. "It's been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas."

Who is nominated at the 2026 AMAs?

Taylor Swift earned the most nominations this year, with eight in total. She's up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl and Song of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia." Swift, 36, is also the most decorated AMA artist of all time, with 40 wins. However, she will not be attending.

Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen, as well as first-time AMA nominees Olivia Dean and Sombr, are each nominated for seven awards. Alex Warren and Lady Gaga trail closely behind with six. Other top nominees include Justin Bieber, who may tie Kenny Rogers for the second-most wins for a male artist, and Zara Larsson.

If Swift sweeps all eight of her categories, she'll tie both Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in one night.

Who is performing at the 2026 AMAs?

The performance lineup is stacked. Teddy Swims will perform his newest single "Mr. Know It All," and Keith Urban will sing a track from his upcoming album Flow State. Twenty One Pilots will sing their popular hit "Drag Path."

Hootie & the Blowfish, Maluma, Riley Green, Sombr and KATSEYE were also announced as part of the first wave of performers. On May 20, the AMAs announced that BTS will make their first award show appearance in four years.

The AMAs later announced that Teyana Taylor, Billy Idol, New Kids on the Block and Karol G will join them, while The Pussycat Dolls and Busta Rhymes will take the stage and are expected to perform their hit "Don't Cha."

Who is presenting at the 2026 AMAs?

The list of presenters also features a host of A-list names, including Alysa Liu, Hilary Duff and John Legend.

Anthony Ramos, EJAE, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Hannah Berner, Jason Derulo, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, REI AMI, and Russell Dickerson are also presenting.

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Who will be honored at the 2026 AMAs?

Darius Rucker, country singer and frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish, will be honored with the Veterans Voice Award. USAA's "Honor Through Action" will present the award for Rucker's meaningful commitment to those who served and lasting support of military organizations.

The show will also honor Billy Idol with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifetime of contributions to rock music. This year marks the punk icon's first AMA performance. He'll be the third recipient of the AMA's Lifetime Achievement Award, joining Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

Karol G will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence for her musical and cultural influence around the world. It was most recently awarded in 2009 to Whitney Houston.

News.Az