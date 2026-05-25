China warns Germany over 'wrong signals' on Taiwan visit

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Beijing has issued a stern warning to Berlin, demanding that German politicians stop sending "wrong signals" to what it labels as "separatist forces" in Taiwan.

The diplomatic friction flared on Monday following reports that a cross-party delegation from Germany had arrived in Taipei, with one representative publicly calling the self-governing island an “important partner for Germany,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning firmly rejected the interaction during a press briefing in Beijing, reiterating China's long-standing geopolitical stance. “There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Mao told reporters.

Beijing's Red Line: "China firmly opposes official interactions of any form between China’s Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China," Mao stated, emphasizing that the "One-China" principle serves as the absolute political foundation for all relations between China and Germany.

Mao urged Berlin to strictly abide by international consensus and halt any messaging that could embolden Taiwan's independence movement. She added that any attempts by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to "solicit external support for their independence agenda will surely end in failure."

The cross-party German delegation is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te on Tuesday. Defying Beijing's pressure, the European lawmakers are expected to continue their official visit on the island until May 31.

News.Az