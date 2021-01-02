Radio TV broadcasting resumed in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Specialists of the Production Association "Radio and Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications" (Teleradio İB) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies have resumed the work of the Shusha Radio and Television Station (RTYS) to broadcast radio and television in the liberated territories.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend that digital TV broadcasting equipment, antenna-feeder system and main equipment for satellite reception of 10 TV channels were installed and put into operation at the station.

Appropriate work was carried out to supply the equipment, broadcasting began from the Shusha radio and television station.

TV channels "AzTV", "Mədəniyyət" TV, "İdman Azərbaycan" TV, "İctimai" TV, "CBC" TV, "CBC Sport", "Real" TV, "Xəzər" TV, "Azad Azərbaycan" TV və "ARB- 24" are already being broadcast in the cities of Shusha, Khankendi, as well as in Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda regions and in nearby settlements.

At the same time, radio "Azerbaijan" and FM radio "İctimai" in stereo mode cover the cities of Shusha, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda, Goychay regions, as well as nearby settlements.

