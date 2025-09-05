Rain-related incidents in Pakistan claim 21 lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 21 rain-related deaths have been reported across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday.

Eight deaths occurred in eastern Punjab province, mostly due to riverine floods and house collapses, the authority said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report also confirmed 13 deaths in the Buner district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The victims had gone missing during flash floods on Aug. 15 and were later declared deceased by local authorities following verification by the provincial disaster management authority.

Since the onset of the monsoon season on June 26, torrential rains and floods have killed at least 905 people and injured 1,044 others nationwide, according to the NDMA. The disasters have also destroyed 9,363 houses and killed 6,180 cattle.

Authorities have issued fresh warnings for further rainfall, while rescue teams remain on alert and damage assessments are underway in the affected regions.

