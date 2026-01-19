Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev brushed off allegations that hackers linked to Moscow were attempting to steal Covid-19 vaccine information from the west © REUTERS

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s presidential envoy for investment and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said he is confident Europe will eventually give in to pressure, allowing Greenland to fall under U.S. control, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Europe will cave in, US will get Greenland, transatlantic unity may be somewhat restored," he wrote on his X page.

On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Washington administration has imposed 10% duties on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, Finland and the Netherlands, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by the United States.

This decision comes into effect on February 1, Trump added. As he stressed, from June 1, the rate of these duties will increase to 25%. Furthermore, Trump criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it "a very dangerous game." He argued that possession of Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and the effective deployment of the American Golden Dome missile defense system.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against potential aggression.

