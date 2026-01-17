Demonstrators in Copenhagen rally against U.S. push on Greenland

Thousands of people took to the streets in Copenhagen on Saturday to protest against U.S. actions and remarks suggesting control over Greenland, with demonstrators chanting slogans such as "Greenland is not for sale," , News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

A large crowd gathered at City Hall Square in central Copenhagen around 12 p.m. local time before marching toward the U.S. Embassy, about two km away.

Protesters included people from both Denmark and Greenland, many of whom carried Danish and Greenlandic flags as they marched through the city.

The protest followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States needs Greenland for security reasons, a statement that has triggered strong reactions in Denmark.

Similar protests were also expected to take place later the same day in Nuuk, Greenland.

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policy. The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland and has recently intensified his rhetoric.

