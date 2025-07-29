Real Sociedad near deal for Duje Caleta-Car amid Lyon's financial struggles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Sociedad is reportedly close to signing Croatian international Duje Caleta-Car from Olympique Lyon.

The 28-year-old defender, who previously played for Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, and Southampton, has struggled for consistency at Lyon. With the French club facing financial difficulties, Caleta-Car has been placed on the transfer list — and the Basque side is looking to capitalize, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Known for his physical presence and experience in European competitions, Caleta-Car has tallied over 388 career appearances, 17 goals, and 10 assists. Real Sociedad, aiming to reinforce their backline ahead of the new La Liga season, sees the Croatian as a valuable addition to their defense.

The San Sebastián-based club narrowly missed out on European qualification last season and hopes Caleta-Car’s arrival will provide the stability and experience needed to make a stronger push this year.

