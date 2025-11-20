Realme launches GT 8 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7,000mAh battery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the GT 8 Pro, in India. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and realme’s Hyper Vision+ AI chip, the device promises high-performance multitasking and gaming, scoring over 4 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks.

The GT 8 Pro introduces the world’s first switchable camera bump, allowing users to detach and swap camera islands for customizable designs. The camera system, developed with Ricoh, includes a 200MP telephoto camera with 12× lossless zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and advanced video capabilities like 8K at 30fps and 4K at 120fps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gamers benefit from the AI Gaming Super Frame engine and the 7K Ultimate VC Cooling System, ensuring high frame rates and efficient heat management. The phone features a 2K HyperGlow display with peak brightness of 7,000 nits, symmetric stereo speakers, and advanced haptics.

Battery life is a highlight: the GT 8 Pro is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, offering over 20 hours of video streaming and 8+ hours of gaming on a single charge.

The phone runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, introducing AI features such as AI Notify Brief, AI Framing Master, AI Gaming Coach, and Multi-task Sidebar, enabling users to run up to 12 apps simultaneously.

The standard GT 8 Pro starts at ₹72,999, while a special Dream Edition inspired by the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team will be available at ₹79,999. Sales begin November 25 on Realme’s official website and Flipkart.

