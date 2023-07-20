'Recognize Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as soon as possible': Turkish president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged countries around the world on Thursday to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) without delay, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I'm reiterating the historic call I made to the entire world from the UN podium: Recognize the TRNC as soon as possible," Erdogan said at an official ceremony marking Türkiye's 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, which laid the groundwork for the country's foundation nine years later.

"Our whole effort is to ensure that the peace we brought to Cyprus island in 1974 becomes permanent. We desire a just and sustainable solution," he added during the event in the TRNC's capital Lefkosa. Turkish Cypriots hold yearly celebrations on July 20 as Peace and Freedom Day.

Erdogan stressed that under the current conditions, a long-pursued federal solution on Cyprus was no longer possible, ruling out negotiations until "the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots are recognized."

Adding that the TRNC would remain a fortress for Türkiye and Turkic states in the Eastern Mediterranean, he affirmed that "no matter the circumstances, we will not back down from our efforts to confirm the equal sovereignty and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots."

News.Az