News
Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus
Tag:
Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus
Azerbaijan, TRNC explore cooperation on family, women, and children issues
04 Dec 2025-22:05
Erdogan welcomes new TRNC president in Ankara
13 Nov 2025-19:47
TRNC president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit
06 Oct 2025-13:40
Northern Cyprus president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on ruling party’s election victory
03 Sep 2024-17:55
Türkiye declares readiness to build naval base in Northern Cyprus ‘if necessary’
22 Jul 2024-12:08
Northern Cyprus' president arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli
05 Jul 2024-14:03
President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan
22 Apr 2024-01:11
President of Türkiye's Republic of Northern Cyprus makes a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
06 Apr 2024-10:46
Northern Cyprus' president thanks Azerbaijani leader for establishment of interparliamentary working group
05 Apr 2024-12:07
Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus establishes working group in inter-parliamentary ties
05 Apr 2024-08:48
