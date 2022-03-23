Red Cross chief to visit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer will visit Moscow on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Maurer will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"Russia commends ICRC's mediation efforts in Ukraine. We are confident that Peter Maurer's Moscow visit will further strengthen cooperation between Russia and ICRC in this field," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

News.Az