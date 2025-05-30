Red Sternberg, 1990s actor, dies at 50

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red Sternberg, an actor who rose to fame in the 1990s, has passed away just three days shy of his 51st birthday.

Red died on the morning of Tuesday, May 27, as confirmed by his wife Sandy, who posted on Facebook three days later, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“It is hard to find the words right now to say that this has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through my whole life. To be greeted ‘happy birthday’ and ‘sorry for your loss’ at the same time three consecutive days of what was supposed to be a celebration full of birthdays,” she wrote.

Sandy said May was supposed to be a special month for them, adding that the 30th of the month was supposed to be his 51st birthday. She also added that he was “simply Dada” to the family, apart from his work as an actor.

