Yandex metrika counter

Red Sternberg, 1990s actor, dies at 50

  • World
  • Share
Red Sternberg, 1990s actor, dies at 50
Red Sternberg (Photo: Facebook/Sandy Sternberg)

Red Sternberg, an actor who rose to fame in the 1990s, has passed away just three days shy of his 51st birthday.

Red died on the morning of Tuesday, May 27, as confirmed by his wife Sandy, who posted on Facebook three days later, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“It is hard to find the words right now to say that this has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through my whole life. To be greeted ‘happy birthday’ and ‘sorry for your loss’ at the same time three consecutive days of what was supposed to be a celebration full of birthdays,” she wrote.

Sandy said May was supposed to be a special month for them, adding that the 30th of the month was supposed to be his 51st birthday. She also added that he was “simply Dada” to the family, apart from his work as an actor.

“May was our month! 5th, 28th, 29th and 30th. My husband suddenly passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 27th,” she said.

“To those who knew him from his early acting days, he was ‘Kiko,’ but to our three kids and I he was simply Daddy/Dada. Today would have been his 51st birthday,” she continued.

Following the announcement of Red’s death, Sandy hoped that his supporters would pray for their family in this difficult time.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I would kindly request our need for privacy at this time as we navigate this difficult journey,” she said. “Memorial arrangements will be shared soon.”

Filmmaker Mark Reyes also announced Red’s death on his Facebook page, saying the cast and crew of “T.G.I.S” is heartbroken over the loss.

“The entire T.G.I.S Barkada is heart broken to lose one of our own. We just confirmed with Red’s wife Sandy Sternberg, of his passing a few days ago,” he wrote.

“Their family requests privacy at this time and your kind understanding as they navigate this sudden passing of Red. Kiko we love you and we’re giving you a group hug right now,” Reyes added.

A familiar name to ’90s kids, Red is best known for his roles in “T.G.I.S.,” “T.G.I.S.: The Movie” and “Silaw.”

Also known as “Thank God It’s Sabado,” “T.G.I.S” is a popular 1995 drama on GMA which starred Angelu de Leon, Bobby Andrews, Michael Flores, Raven Villanueva, Maybelyn dela Cruz, Lester Llansang, Rica Peralejo and Ciara Sotto, to name a few. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      