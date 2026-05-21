NATO chief warns some allies aren't doing enough for Ukraine

NATO chief warns some allies aren't doing enough for Ukraine

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called out a continued imbalance within the 32-member alliance, warning that some countries are failing to contribute enough to support Ukraine.



Speaking alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Rutte praised a handful of nations, including Sweden, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway, for making major contributions, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

However, he stressed that overall support remains uneven, prompting him to propose a target for allies to commit approximately 0.25% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to Ukraine.

While the proposal has not yet received unanimous backing, Rutte noted that intense debates are now underway within NATO to ensure a more sustainable and evenly distributed defense burden.

News.Az