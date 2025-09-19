Redington shares jump following iPhone 17 launch in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Redington Ltd., a key distributor of Apple products in India, saw its shares surge more than 9% on Friday, September 19, after the launch of Apple’s latest iPhone 17 models in the country.

Visuals of people queueing up outside the Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have already been splashed across social media, indicating huge buyer interest for Apple's latest offering, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Apple continues to remain a key client for Redington. As per its June quarter investor presentation, Apple contributed 34% to Redington's topline, higher than the 30%, which came during financial year 2025.



Shares of Redington had surged 20% this Tuesday as well ahead of the launch of the iPhone.



Prices of the newly launched iPhone 17 range from ₹82,900 for a 256 GB version and go up to as high as ₹1.9 lakh for the 1TB iPhone Pro Max version.



Shares of Redington are trading with gains of close to 8% on Friday at 310.5. The stock is closing in on its 52-week high of ₹334.8. As many as 2.5 crore shares of Redington have already changed hands in the first hour of the trading session, well above their 20-day average volume of 29 lakh shares.

News.Az