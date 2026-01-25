Regional team sent to Mozambique as floods hit 650,000 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

A specialized emergency response team from the Southern African Development Community has been deployed to Mozambique to assist national authorities after severe flooding affected hundreds of thousands of people and caused widespread damage, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Multidisciplinary Team Integration

The regional bloc announced on Sunday that its multidisciplinary team, which arrived on Saturday, has been integrated into Mozambique's national humanitarian coordination system. The team comprises experts in critical areas including logistics, search and rescue, public health, communications, and civil-military coordination to bolster the ongoing recovery operations.

Scale of Damage and Impact

According to the SADC statement, the widespread floods have caused extensive destruction to vital infrastructure such as roads, schools, and health facilities across the southeastern African nation. The disaster has affected more than 650,000 people, with the death toll currently standing at at least 12 individuals reported across several provinces.

Gaza Province as the Epicenter

The province of Gaza in southern Mozambique has been identified as the hardest-hit area, with nearly 392,000 people affected and four confirmed fatalities. Other impacted regions include Maputo Province, Maputo City, and Sofala Province, each reporting several deaths and widespread displacement. The situation underscores the severe humanitarian challenge facing the country.

