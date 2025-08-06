Remittix Becomes The Best Crypto To Buy In Q3 While Solana and Cardano Keep Losing Momentum

Both Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are faltering as Q3 approaches, mainly due to investors dumping their bags.

On one hand, SOL continues in the bearish direction after hitting a high of $206.57 on July 22, 2025, and analysts think that a further drop below $157.8 could trigger a 20% to 30% correction toward $125. Sadly, volume on the network has reduced drastically, hinting at waning retail interest.

On the other hand, ADA, after a massive 80% pump tied to U.S. strategic reserve news, is now sliding again. Reports show big money going out, and on-chain metrics aren’t looking so good, with bearish activity intensifying around primary support levels.

Of course, both Solana and Cardano have viable ecosystems with significant long-term potential, but the near-term outlook is shaky, prompting investors to look for the best cryptos to buy elsewhere.

Remittix (RTX): A Rising Altcoin with Real Momentum

In contrast, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction as a high-conviction, real-use altcoin. Here's why analysts and early investors believe RTX may outperform even SOL or ADA this cycle:

Impressive growth: Remittix has raised over $18M and sold more than 580M tokens at $0.0895. That performance has analysts forecasting a possible jump to $1–$2 within months.

Product-backed with security audit: The token has cleared a full CertiK audit, and the team is preparing to launch a beta wallet in Q3, a real, tangible tool that users can test.

Targeting massive real market: With support for 40+ cryptocurrencies, 30+ fiat currencies, and direct bank payouts across 30+ countries, Remittix addresses the underserved $850B+ global remittance market.

This combination of product milestones, global utility, and strong tokenomics is creating real demand; not just hype.

Why Smart Money Is Turning Away from SOL & ADA

Observers note that Solana’s developer-driven rally is fading, and speculation around new tokens is now viewed as slower, putting pressure on growth. Meanwhile, Cardano has yet to sustain its gains from speculative pumps, and investor inflows remain tepid.

Capital is being reallocated:

Traders are trimming SOL and ADA and diversifying into newer altcoins with better momentum.

Remittix is gaining steady traction, attracting wholesome investor confidence, particularly from long-term SOL and ADA herd moves.

The ongoing $250,000 crypto giveaway drives even more frenzy.

So, yes, Solana and Cardano have been impressive, but Q3 2025 looks riskier for both. Thus, Remittix stands apart; it’s an emerging altcoin with tangible utility, robust adoption, and rising investor confidence. That’s why analysts now call it a top candidate for "Best Crypto to Buy Now".

In a market where real-world use case wins over speculation, Remittix is steadily building not just hype, but actual traction.

