Renault’s Ampere signs lithium battery deal with Basquevolt

Photo: Reuters

Renault’s electric vehicle unit Ampere has signed an agreement with Spanish battery developer Basquevolt to speed up the development of lithium metal–based batteries for future electric vehicles, the companies said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The partnership aims to accelerate next-generation battery technology as Ampere expands its electric vehicle strategy, focusing on higher energy density and improved performance for upcoming models.


By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

