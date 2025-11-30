+ ↺ − 16 px

Stoppard passed away at his home in Dorset, surrounded by family, leaving a legacy of bold intellect and extraordinary theatrical artistry.

Tom Stoppard, the celebrated playwright and screenwriter known for his sharp wit and intellectual range across theatre, film, and radio—and the recipient of numerous global honors, including an Oscar and five Tony Awards—has died at his home in Dorset at age 88, News.Az reports, citing the Kiyv Post.

His remarkable career spanned works from Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead to Leopoldstadt.

Tom Stoppard was born Tomáš Sträussler on July 3, 1937, in Zlín, then Czechoslovakia, now Czech Republic, to Eugen Sträussler, a doctor, and Marta Becková, a nurse. His Jewish family fled the Nazis during World War II, first to Singapore and then to India after Singapore fell to the Japanese, while his father died while attempting to escape.

In India, his mother married British army major Kenneth Stoppard, and the family later settled in England. Stoppard attended boarding school in Yorkshire, where he embraced cricket and learned to “be British.”

Decades later, he discovered his Jewish roots and learned that all four grandparents perished in Nazi camps—a revelation that deeply influenced his final play, Leopoldstadt. Reflecting on his survival, he described his life as “charmed.”

Stoppard began as a journalist in Bristol but soon gravitated toward theatre criticism and playwriting. His breakthrough came with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1966), a witty inversion of Hamlet that debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and made him the youngest playwright staged at London’s National Theatre. The play’s success led to Broadway and over 250 productions worldwide.

He followed with The Real Inspector Hound, a parody of whodunnits; Jumpers, an ambitious philosophical comedy; and Night and Day, a satire on media ethics. His works often fused intellect and emotion, tackling subjects from chaos theory to art history. Arcadia (1993), widely regarded as his masterpiece, intertwined mathematics, literature, and romantic intrigue.

His final stage work, Leopoldstadt (2020), explored Jewish identity and family history. Stoppard’s influence was so profound that “Stoppardian”—denoting verbal brilliance and philosophical depth—entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 1978. His accolades include five Tony Awards for Best Play and a knighthood in 1997. On screen, Stoppard adapted Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead into a film that won the Venice Film Festival’s top prize in 1990. He co-wrote Brazil (1985) with Terry Gilliam, earning an Oscar nomination, and penned the screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun. His crowning cinematic achievement was co-authoring Shakespeare in Love (1998), which won him an Academy Award. Stoppard married three times and had four sons—two from each of his first two marriages. In 2014, he wed television producer Sabrina Guinness. His son Ed Stoppard is an actor who appeared in Leopoldstadt. Stoppard died at home in Dorset, surrounded by family, leaving behind a legacy of intellectual daring and theatrical brilliance.

News.Az