Report: Iran will strike Israel if Gaza ceasefire talks fail

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian security official is warning that Iran will attack Israel if its talks with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza fall apart, a report says, News.Az reports citing Fox news .

The official, speaking to Reuters, said Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, would also launch a direct attack on the Jewish State if it believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is dragging out negotiations with the Palestinian terrorist group.Only Israel and Hamas reaching a ceasefire deal would hold Iran back from a direct strike against Israel in the wake of the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters, but the news agency notes that the sources did not say how long Iran would let the talks progress before deciding to take any action.Hamas said Sunday it would not participate in new negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza this week unless mediators presented a plan based on previous talks. Talks are expected to resume on Thursday.The developments come a day after White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters that "we do share the assessment made by our Israeli counterparts that something could happen, as soon as this week by Iran and its proxies."Iran’s president has also told Britain's prime minister that Tehran considers retaliation against Israel over the killing of Haniyeh a right, and a way to discourage future aggression.A Tuesday report by the official IRNA news agency said President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a late Monday phone conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said that a punitive response to an aggressor is "a right of nations and a solution for stopping crimes and aggression."The report said the two leaders discussed ways for restoring peace and stability in the region and the world as well as improving bilateral relations, without elaborating.Starmer said in his own statement that he was deeply concerned by the situation in the region and called on all parties to de-escalate. During the 30-minute call with Pezeshkian, Starmer asked Iran not to attack Israel, adding that war was not in anyone’s interests.On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said "a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel."

News.Az