Report says Trump fired national security adviser over Iran talks with Netanyahu

“Waltz wanted to take U.S. policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with because the U.S. hadn’t attempted a diplomatic solution,” one source told the paper. “It got back to Trump and the president wasn’t happy with it.”

The episode has reportedly led some senior officials to question the continued need for a traditional National Security Council structure. They expressed satisfaction with Rubio’s appointment and suggested that Waltz’s exit could mark a shift in the NSC’s influence, which has historically played a central role in shaping U.S. foreign policy.

A White House official, a Trump adviser and another individual familiar with the matter told the paper they “increasingly felt [Waltz] was not a good fit for the president.”