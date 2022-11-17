Republicans win U.S. House majority, setting stage for divided government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republicans were projected to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The victory gives Republicans the power to rein in Biden's agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family, though it falls far short of the "red wave" the party had hoped for.

The final call came after more than a week of ballot counting, when Edison Research projected Republicans had won the 218 seats they needed to control the House. Republican victory in California's 27th Congressional district took the party over the line.

The party's current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, may have a challenging road ahead as he will need his restive caucus to hold together on critical votes, including funding the government and military at a time when former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the White House.

"Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver," McCarthy said on Twitter.

The loss takes away some of Biden's power in Washington but on Wednesday he congratulated McCarthy and said he would work across the aisle to deliver results.

"The American people want us to get things done for them," Biden said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement House Democrats "will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda - with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority."

News.Az