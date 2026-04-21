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Locals and preservationists in York are raising alarms over the transformation of the historic Shambles, one of Europe’s best-preserved medieval streets, into what they describe as a "Disneyfied" tourist trap.

According to reports on April 21, 2026, the narrow cobbled lane—famed for its overhanging timber-framed buildings—has been overwhelmed by a surge of Harry Potter-themed shops, which residents claim are eroding the city's authentic heritage in favor of commercial gimmicks, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The influx of "Wizarding World" retail outlets has led to massive overcrowding, making the street nearly impassable for residents during peak hours. Critics argue that while the street inspired the fictional Diagon Alley, the saturation of themed merchandise stores is forcing out traditional local businesses and turning a historical landmark into a theme park attraction.

Despite the economic boost from tourism, there are growing calls for stricter planning controls to protect the architectural integrity and cultural soul of the 14th-century street from becoming a permanent movie set caricature.

News.Az