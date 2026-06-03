Who is Ariana Madix dating? Inside her 3-year romance

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As Ariana Madix returns to host Love Island USA season eight, fans are eager to know if the reality star has found her own happily ever after. Following her highly publicized 2023 split from Tom Sandoval—the infidelity scandal famously dubbed "Scandoval"—the 40-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star has quietly built a rock-solid romance with fitness entrepreneur Daniel Wai.

The couple first crossed paths in March 2023 at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico, just weeks after Madix's previous relationship ended. Sparks quickly flew, and by April, they were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella, News.Az reports, citing JJ.

Wai, a New York City-based personal trainer, fitness coach, and co-owner of the NYC bar Little More, has been a grounding force in Madix's life. Despite the challenges of maintaining a bi-coastal relationship between New York and Los Angeles, Madix has nothing but praise for her partner.

"He is so incredible. He’s so smart. He’s so supportive. He’s so cute. He’s just constantly in my corner," Madix previously shared with People, adding that she considers him someone she truly looks up to.

Ahead of the grueling Love Island USA filming schedule in Fiji, Madix dropped by the Disrespectfully podcast to share a major update on how they make love work amidst their busy schedules.

The host revealed that they no longer really consider themselves long-distance because they split their time so frequently between coasts. Wai is even flying out to the villa to celebrate Madix's upcoming birthday on June 24.

"He’s going to come over my birthday again, which I feel like is a good time to come to Fiji," Madix explained, noting that they learned from past seasons not to visit during the hectic premiere week. Instead, Wai will help her pack in LA before joining her in Fiji for a two-week tropical getaway once production settles down.

News.Az