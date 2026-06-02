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Uber shares drop more than 3% in New York trading

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Uber shares drop more than 3% in New York trading
Credit: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shares of Uber Technologies declined on the New York Stock Exchange during trading on June 2. According to Google Finance data as of 2:41 p.m. New York time (UTC-4), Uber’s stock fell to $71.49, down 3.14%, or $2.32.

The previous closing price stood at $73.81. During the trading session, Uber shares remained under pressure: after the market opened, the stock moved steadily lower and by mid-afternoon approached the $71.5 level, News.Az reports.

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The decline comes amid continued volatility in the U.S. stock market. Investors are closely watching the performance of technology companies and transport- and delivery-related platforms, as their results remain sensitive to consumer demand, operating costs, and expectations around interest rates.

Uber remains one of the world’s largest ride-hailing and delivery platforms. The stock’s further performance will depend on broader market sentiment, the company’s financial results, and investor expectations regarding future business growth.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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