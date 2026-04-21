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Volunteer crews from the Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat station in Edinburgh experienced an exceptionally busy weekend, launching their lifeboats four times within a 24-hour period.

The series of emergency call-outs, reported on April 21, 2026, involved a range of critical tasks including searching for missing persons and racing to rescue casualties who had been cut off by the rising tide, News.Az reports, citing Edinburgh live.

Despite the high operational demand, the weekend also saw the team engaging in community outreach. On Saturday, female crew members, along with water safety and fundraising volunteers, visited Murrayfield during the Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and England.

The event served as a platform to advocate for women in Search and Rescue and to engage with the public about the RNLI’s lifesaving mission. The crew emphasized that while they are always ready to launch, public awareness of tide times and coastal safety remains essential to preventing accidents.

News.Az