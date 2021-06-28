Resumption date of Omsk-Baku flights announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flights from Omsk (Russia) to Azerbaijan will resume from July 5, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

Earlier, the Russian Ural Airlines canceled a flight from Omsk airport to Baku, scheduled for June 28.

Ural Airlines is a Russian passenger airline engaged in scheduled and charter domestic and international flights. The headquarters is located in Yekaterinburg. Ural Airlines' aircraft fleet consists of aircraft of the A320 family of the Airbus concern.

News.Az

