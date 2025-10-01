Richest Russians see fortunes rise by $20 billion since start of year

The fortunes of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen have grown by $20.16 billion since the start of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which calculates wealth based on company share values and other factors, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the index, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has gained $4.82 billion, raising his net worth to $15.8 billion. Alisher Usmanov, shareholder in Russia’s largest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, saw his wealth rise by $3.22 billion to $16.4 billion, while Severstal founder Alexey Mordashov added $3.41 billion, bringing his net worth to $26.6 billion.

Vladimir Lisin, chairman of the board at NLMK, experienced the largest decline, with his net worth falling by $3.17 billion to $22.7 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, launched in March 2012, tracks the wealth of the 500 richest people worldwide.

